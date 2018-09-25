CLOSE
NCCU Student Shot And Killed By Security Guard

Source: JOSHUA LOTT / Getty

 

NCCU Sr. DeAndre Marquise Ballard was shot and killed by a security guard last week at an off-campus apartment complex.

On Sept. 17 around 10:15pm Durham officers responded to the Campus Crossing at Durham apartments in the 1400 block of Cornwallis Road,  and found 23-year-old DeAndre Marquise Ballard suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the local hospital where he later died.

Ballard’s friends describe him as a man of faith and someone who was always willing to help.

The security guard who shot Ballard works for the NC Detective Agency. The company said it stands by his actions and that the guard shot Ballard in self-defense.

Read more at WRAL.com

