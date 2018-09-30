CLOSE
Prayer Requests “Ask, Believe, Receive”

Easter Sunday at the Refreshing Spring Church of God in Christ, in Riverdale, Maryland.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank Him for all He has done. Philippians 4:6 NLT

Names listed here are prayer requests called in to Sunday Morning Inspirations. To place your name or someone you would like us to pray for on the list, you may call Sunday morning – 314-969-0955, or email Evangelist Mary Tillman at mtillman@radio-one.com 

All sick, shut-in and bereaved families

Pastors, Clergy, Spiritual and Political Leaders

Bentley’s Extended Care Residents

Families & Victims of Police Brutality

Victims of Sexual Harassment/Terrorist/Murderers

MO Veterans Home Residents

One Way Mission

Homeless and Misfortunate

Police Chief John Hayden

Residents @ Friendly Temple Apts

Hurricane Florence victims

Pastor Frank Ward

Johnny

Cedric

Irene C

Woodson Family

McFadden Family

Turner Family

DuBose Family

Kenneth G.

Kalyn G.

Alvin P.

Kelli H.

Trenton and Serita C.

New Bethlehem Church Family

Alvin C

Maury

Latrice

Virginia

Cedric

Yolanda

Milton B

Bro Wiggins

Sister January

Pamela T

Janie

DeNora

Sherry M

Lisa E

