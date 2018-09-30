Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank Him for all He has done. Philippians 4:6 NLT
Names listed here are prayer requests called in to Sunday Morning Inspirations. To place your name or someone you would like us to pray for on the list, you may call Sunday morning – 314-969-0955, or email Evangelist Mary Tillman at mtillman@radio-one.com
All sick, shut-in and bereaved families
Pastors, Clergy, Spiritual and Political Leaders
Bentley’s Extended Care Residents
Families & Victims of Police Brutality
Victims of Sexual Harassment/Terrorist/Murderers
MO Veterans Home Residents
One Way Mission
Homeless and Misfortunate
Police Chief John Hayden
Residents @ Friendly Temple Apts
Hurricane Florence victims
Pastor Frank Ward
Johnny
Cedric
Irene C
Woodson Family
McFadden Family
Turner Family
DuBose Family
Kenneth G.
Kalyn G.
Alvin P.
Kelli H.
Trenton and Serita C.
New Bethlehem Church Family
Alvin C
Maury
Latrice
Virginia
Cedric
Yolanda
Milton B
Bro Wiggins
Sister January
Pamela T
Janie
DeNora
Sherry M
Lisa E
Prayer Requests “Ask, Believe, Receive” was originally published on 955thelou.com