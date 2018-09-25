Voices: Israel Houghton Takes You On His Road To “DeMaskUs

Grammy Award Winner Artists Israel Houghton has a new marriage (with talk show host Adrienne Bailon-Houghton) and a new album “Road To DeMaskUs.”
If you know the story about Apostle Paul’s “Road to Damascus” then you would know from Israel’s album title, he had to have had a moment in his life where everything change. Houghton goes deep with his de-masking moment, how his new marriage helped him and his single “Secrets” in Voices.
Related: Israel Houghton and His New Bride Adrienne Bailon Sings on “The Real”
Related: Israel Houghton Opens Up About The Transition Into His New Marriage [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
#HappilyEverHoughton: Israel Houghton & Adrienne Bailon’s Wedding Shower Photos
9 photos Launch gallery
#HappilyEverHoughton: Israel Houghton & Adrienne Bailon’s Wedding Shower Photos
1. Completely obsessed!!! My Amiga is getting married and we can’t wait! So fun celebrating @adriennebailon and @ihoughton 💏👫💕💕💕💕😍💎💍🎉❤️ #HappilyEverHoughton #LaVieEnRoseGold 📸 @jerrittclark1 of 9
2. MR. & MRS. 💕What a whirlwind it has been celebrating our love with the ones we love… #WeddingShower#HappilyEverHoughton #LaVieEnRoseGold 🌸Warning ⚠️ Prepare for photo overload.📷 @jerrittclark2 of 9
3. Soon to be Mrs. Houghton This Beautiful couple had their Mr & Mrs Wedding Shower on yesterday Adrienne Boo you glowing girl I know you will be an Gorgeous Bride can’t wait 💕💕💕💕 #adriennebailon #israelhoughton #weddingshower #paristhemed #happilyeverhoughton #mrandmrsweddingshower #thereal #fashion #fashionista #israelhoughtonlookingtoofly #lovethem 💍💎🗼💒3 of 9
4.4 of 9
5. sundaze sunset 🌥so much to look forward to. let the wedding countdown begin…#Grateful #GodIsSOGood #HappilyEverHoughton ✨5 of 9
6. @therealdaytime #adriennebailon #thereal #therealdaytime #thecheetahgirls #cheetahgirls #empiregirls #naildit #iminlovewithachurchgirl #arianagrande #selenagomez #demilavato #tameramowry #jeanniemai #lonilove #lavieenrosegold #happilyeverhoughton6 of 9
7. Congratulations!!! What a beautiful wedding shower! I wouldn’t expect anything less Amiga @adriennebailon I am beyond ❤️❤️excited for your special day and to be a part of it!! #paris #joiedevivre #happilyeverhoughton7 of 9
8. Congratulations!!! What a beautiful wedding shower! I wouldn’t expect anything less Amiga @adriennebailon I am beyond ❤️❤️excited for your special day and to be a part of it!! #paris #joiedevivre #happilyeverhoughton8 of 9
9. …the soon to be MRS. 👰🏼 love you! #HappilyEverHoughton 📸 : @jerrittclark9 of 9
Voices: Israel Houghton Takes You On His Road To “DeMaskUs was originally published on praisedc.com
comments – add yours