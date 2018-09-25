Voices: Israel Houghton Takes You On His Road To “DeMaskUs

09.25.18
Grammy Award Winner Artists Israel Houghton has a new marriage (with talk show host Adrienne Bailon-Houghton) and a new album “Road To DeMaskUs.”

If you know the story about Apostle Paul’s “Road to Damascus” then you would know from Israel’s album title, he had to have had a moment in his life where everything change. Houghton goes deep with his de-masking moment, how his new marriage helped him and his single “Secrets” in Voices.

