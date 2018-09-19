CLOSE
Cape Fear River In Fayetteville Has Crested

Source: MARK RALSTON / Getty

The Cape Fear River is cresting – overnight, the river hit 61.4 feet, more than 25 feet above its flood stage, which is 35 feet.

Those near the river in low lying areas were warned to leave their homes before it’s too late.

The rising river has put residents and business owners on edge in Harnett and Cumberland counties as the river crests from the Triangle to the coast, and WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner said it should be below flood stage by Saturday.

Read more at WRAL.com

Cape Fear River , Fayetteville , flooding , Hurricane Florence

