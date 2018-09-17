Local HBCU College Football Schedule For Saturday September 22nd 2018

This past weekend many local college football games were canceled due to Hurricane Florence . The weather looks pretty god for this upcoming weekend which means college football action should be back for local teams. Below is the schedule for this weekend.

Saturday September 22, 2018

Chowan vs. McKendree 1:00 P.M.

Livingstone Vs. Lincoln 1:00 P.M.

Saint Augustine’s vs. Bowie State 1:00 P.M.

Fayetteville State vs. Elizabeth City State 4:00 P.M.

Shaw at Campbell 6:00 P.M.

Johnson C. Smith vs. Virginia State 6:00 P.M.

NC A&T vs. Morgan State 6:00 P.M.

Winston Salem State vs. Virginia Union

NC Central at Duke 3:30 P.M.

Other local teams of interest:

ECU at South Florida 8:00 P.M.

North Carolina State at Marshall 7:00 P.M.

North Carolina vs. Pitt 12:20 P.M.

