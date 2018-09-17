CLOSE
Today’s School Delays And Closings

Florence is now listed as a Tropical Depression but is still bringing major rain causing flooding, some tornado warnings and school closings and delays.  The only local school in our listening area that is open and on normal schedule is Durham County.  The following are either delayed or closed.  Go to WRAL.com for a full list of school and businesses.

 

Alamance Burlington Schools Delayed 2 Hours on Monday, September 17
Central Wake High School Closed on Monday, September 17
Chapel Hill/Carr Schools Delayed 2 Hours on Monday, September 17
Chatham Charter School Closed on Monday, September 17
Chatham County Schools Closed, Opt. Workday on Monday, September 17
Cumberland Co Schools Closed on Monday, September 17
East Wake Academy Delayed 2 Hours on Monday, September 17
Harnett County Schools Closed on Monday, September 17
Healthy Start Acad/Durham Delayed 2 Hours on Monday, September 17
Hoke County Schools Closed on Monday, September 17
Johnston County Schools Closed on Monday, September 17

Closed, Teacher Workday on Tuesday, September 18
Lee County Schools Closed, Opt. Workday on Monday, September 17
Sampson County Schools Closed on Monday, September 17
Wake County Public Schools Closed on Monday, September 17
Wayne County Schools Closed on Monday, September 17
Wilson County Schools Closed on Monday, September 17
