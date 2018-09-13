How Will Florence Affect Us/Central NC?

Now that Hurricane Florence has shifted to a more southern hit on NC’s coast, how will this affect Raleigh, Durham and surrounding areas?

No matter where on the NC this storm hits it will surely bring heavy rain, and gusty winds to central North Carolina so people should prepare for major flooding and winds.

According to ABC11, if Florence tracks far south the Triangle will see lower rainfall totals, but the Sandhills will still have to deal with heavy rain. In this case, the Triangle would get about 2-4 inches of rain, while the Sandhills would get 6-8 inches with locally heavier amounts through Tuesday.

A northern track would dump about 5-10 inches of rain across central North Carolina. Southern parts of the Sandhills could get 10-15 inches of rain.

Source: ABC11

