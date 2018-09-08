N.C. & S.C Declares State Of Emergency Due To Tropical Storm Florence

Overnight development of Tropical Storm Florence heightened concern, which lead Governor Roy Cooper to declare a State Of Emergency. Which creates the awareness of a plan in action based off the travel of the storm. The governor of South Carolina suite to gain momentum on a “better organized” plan for the citizens.

Here are the 11 AM EDT Key Messages on #Florence https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/L5VdT2Ueh3 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 8, 2018

Earlier today, Nation Hurricane Center located the storm in Bermuda, traveling at high speeds. Currently it’s not certain of the path, but it was stated that Gov. Roy Cooper, “During harvest, time is of the essence. Action today can avoid losses due to Florence”. He also would like North Carolina citizens to prepare for the hurricane.

Tropical Storm #Florence Advisory 37: Florence Becoming Better Organized. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 8, 2018

A Few Important Things You Need In Your Hurricane Kit:

Extra batteries

Cell phone with chargers

Battery-operated radio

Flashlight

First-aid kit

Extra cash

Utility knife

Matches in waterproof container

Insect repellent

Please be aware and safe.

