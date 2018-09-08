CLOSE
N.C. & S.C Declares State Of Emergency Due To Tropical Storm Florence

Overnight development of Tropical Storm Florence heightened concern, which lead Governor Roy Cooper to declare a State Of Emergency. Which creates the awareness of a plan in action based off the travel of the storm. The governor of South Carolina suite to gain momentum on a “better organized” plan for the citizens.

Earlier today, Nation Hurricane Center located the storm in Bermuda, traveling at high speeds. Currently it’s not certain of the path, but it was stated that Gov. Roy Cooper, “During harvest, time is of the essence. Action today can avoid losses due to Florence”. He also would like North Carolina citizens to prepare for the hurricane.

A Few Important Things You Need In Your Hurricane Kit:

  • Extra batteries
  • Cell phone with chargers
  • Battery-operated radio
  • Flashlight
  • First-aid kit
  • Extra cash
  • Utility knife
  • Matches in waterproof container
  • Insect repellent

Please be aware and safe.

 

