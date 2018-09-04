True Hollywood Bible Story: Jesus At The Family Reunion [EXCLUSIVE]

Jesus came to the family reunion and everyone was so excited to see him. They welcomed him with open arms and began asking him about what he’s been doing. Jesus talked about how he fed 5,000 people and they mocked him a bit and how he healed the sick as well as walked on water.
His one cousin laughed because he didn’t believe him. Jesus cousin spoke about how his knee has been hurting and since he can do it all he wanted him to prove it. Jesus touched his knee and healed it. This story is all about not believing in everything Jesus can do for you.
RELATED: True Hollywood Bible Story: King Xerxes & Queen Vashti [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: True Hollywood Bible Story: The Burning Bush [EXCLUSIVE]
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.
RELATED: True Hollywood Bible Story Of The Disciples Getting Instructions From Jesus On How To Witness [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Faith Walking: Laughter Is Good Like A Medicine [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- #NYFWNOIR: Why We’re Tired Of Celebrating The Bare Minimum In The Fashion Industry
- Bishop Bryan J. Pierce Speaks On Why He Decided To Record An Album [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Chicago Cop Who Killed Laquan McDonald Finally Faces Justice
- #NYFWNOIR: LeBron James Works With Black Women To Release His Latest Shoe Collaboration
- Tyler Perry Offers Geoffrey Owens A Job On This Hit OWN Show
- Black Students Shut Down By Some Colleges Over Activism, Study Says
- Nike To Run Their New Colin Kaepernick Ad During The NFL Opener Thursday Night [WATCH]
- Andrew Gillum Fires Back At Trump-Supported Opponent Over FBI Investigation
- Nope! Clayton Woman Finds Black Widow Spider In Her Grapes
Erica Campbell at the Allstate Family Reunion Expo
Erica Campbell at the Allstate Family Reunion Expo
1. Erica Campbell at the Allstate Family Reunion ExpoSource:Jazmine Pendleton 1 of 4
2. Erica Campbell at the Allstate Family Reunion ExpoSource:Jazmine Pendleton 2 of 4
3. Erica Campbell at the Allstate Family Reunion ExpoSource:Jazmine Pendleton 3 of 4
4. Erica Campbell at the Allstate Family Reunion ExpoSource:Jazmine Pendleton 4 of 4
True Hollywood Bible Story: Jesus At The Family Reunion [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com