True Hollywood Bible Story: Jesus At The Family Reunion [EXCLUSIVE]

Get Up Erica
| 09.04.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Jesus came to the family reunion and everyone was so excited to see him. They welcomed him with open arms and began asking him about what he’s been doing. Jesus talked about how he fed 5,000 people and they mocked him a bit and how he healed the sick as well as walked on water.

His one cousin laughed because he didn’t believe him. Jesus cousin spoke about how his knee has been hurting and since he can do it all he wanted him to prove it. Jesus touched his knee and healed it. This story is all about not believing in everything Jesus can do for you.

RELATED: True Hollywood Bible Story: King Xerxes & Queen Vashti [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: True Hollywood Bible Story: The Burning Bush [EXCLUSIVE]

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: True Hollywood Bible Story Of The Disciples Getting Instructions From Jesus On How To Witness [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Erica Campbell at the Allstate Family Reunion Expo

Erica Campbell at the Allstate Family Reunion Expo

4 photos Launch gallery

Erica Campbell at the Allstate Family Reunion Expo

Continue reading Erica Campbell at the Allstate Family Reunion Expo

Erica Campbell at the Allstate Family Reunion Expo

True Hollywood Bible Story: Jesus At The Family Reunion [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 2 days ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 2 weeks ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 2 weeks ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 1 month ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 2 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 3 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 3 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 4 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 4 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 4 months ago
05.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close