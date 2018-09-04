Jesus came to the family reunion and everyone was so excited to see him. They welcomed him with open arms and began asking him about what he’s been doing. Jesus talked about how he fed 5,000 people and they mocked him a bit and how he healed the sick as well as walked on water.

Follow @GetUpErica

His one cousin laughed because he didn’t believe him. Jesus cousin spoke about how his knee has been hurting and since he can do it all he wanted him to prove it. Jesus touched his knee and healed it. This story is all about not believing in everything Jesus can do for you.

RELATED: True Hollywood Bible Story: King Xerxes & Queen Vashti [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: True Hollywood Bible Story: The Burning Bush [EXCLUSIVE]

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: True Hollywood Bible Story Of The Disciples Getting Instructions From Jesus On How To Witness [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

True Hollywood Bible Story: Jesus At The Family Reunion [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com