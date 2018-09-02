Ericaism: I Love Helping Others [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 09.02.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Erica Campbell spoke about how much she loves her job. Everyday she gets to spread the love of God and help others. She also enjoys talking to gospel artists, writers and others.

She’s able to support others and it helps to expand the kingdom. When you support others work it reaches more souls and that’s what it’s always about. Even when people don’t support you, you can’t let that bother you.

RELATED: Ericaism: Talking To The Faithless [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Clean Up Your Life [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Ericaism: Nikki’s Testimony and How She Got A New Car (The Power Of Agreement)

The Latest:

Erica Campbell at the Allstate Family Reunion Expo

Erica Campbell at the Allstate Family Reunion Expo

4 photos Launch gallery

Erica Campbell at the Allstate Family Reunion Expo

Continue reading Erica Campbell at the Allstate Family Reunion Expo

Erica Campbell at the Allstate Family Reunion Expo

Ericaism: I Love Helping Others [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 2 weeks ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 2 weeks ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 1 month ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 2 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 3 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 3 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 4 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 4 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 4 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 4 months ago
05.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close