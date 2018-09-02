Ericaism: I Love Helping Others [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell spoke about how much she loves her job. Everyday she gets to spread the love of God and help others. She also enjoys talking to gospel artists, writers and others.
She’s able to support others and it helps to expand the kingdom. When you support others work it reaches more souls and that’s what it’s always about. Even when people don’t support you, you can’t let that bother you.
