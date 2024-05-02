Faithfully Speaking: From Pain To Purpose With Rosalind & Almer Reddick of The Elijah Jayden Hawkins-Maynor Foundation

“Brokenhearted…but NOT broken.”

That is the mentality that Rosalind & Almer Reddick are keeping these days, as they are navigating through a reality that no parent should ever face.

On October 5, 2023, their son, Elijah Jayden Hawkins-Maynor, a student at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, sadly lost his life in a car crash on Page near Comstock Road in Durham. He was just 22 years old. In the face of an unspeakable tragedy, the Reddicks wanted to honor their son by giving back, a mission rooted in the family’s unshakable faith.

Shortly after his passing, the Elijah Jayden Hawkins-Maynor Foundation was established. Its mission is to have a transformative impact on society through four key pillars: academic achievement, community outreach, mentorship and benevolence. Turning their pain into purpose, their latest act wishes to ensure that local high school students will have the opportunity to attend college and make something out of themselves, just as Elijah was preparing to do.

In this episode of Faithfully Speaking, Rosalind and Almer join Melissa Wade to share their story about how their faith allowed them to give back in a tremendous way, honoring the legacy of their beloved Elijah.

For more information, visit https://ejhmfoundation.org.