5 Best U.S. Cities To Travel Alone

The trip might not have made it out of the group chat but that doesn’t mean you have to stay home. Solo traveling has become more accessible and convenient as avid explorers have learned to embrace it and the travel industry has learned to accommodate. Influencers such as Gabby (@packslight) and Kris (@journeyswithkris) show us all the possibilities traveling without an entourage can afford you. Creating custom itineraries, meeting new people, relaxing and resetting to name a few.

If you’re based in the United States and not quite ready to cross the pond by yourself, we’ve got you covered. There are a myriad of options to get your ‘Eat, Pray, Love’ on, stateside. Check out our picks for the five best U.S. cities to travel alone:

1. New York, New York – The city that never sleeps is truly a worldwide attraction and a great place for solo travelers to find their footing because of its accessibility. Transportation options are visitor friendly and one can find endless activities and entertainment to enjoy – even if just people watching in Central Park. Not to mention, you’re sure to spark great conversation with other patrons at any of their trendy restaurants, hotels, or bars as they attract both worldly travelers and locals.

2. Santa Fe, New Mexico – Sunny Santa Fe is perfect for solo travelers in need of a chill getaway. Their landmarks, including the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum, The Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, and various cultural centers are ideal for history buffs excited to learn about the oldest capitol in the U.S. Be sure to take the scenic route through the state on the Sky Railway, which currently offers the New Mexico Wine Train and Lamy Brunch Run trails.

3. Naples, Florida – Bougie beach lovers will thrive in Naples. Named one of the safest places in the U.S. thanks to its low crime rate, the sunny city in southwest Florida offers pristine beaches and an upscale experience likened to that of a tropical getaway. Visitors can shop on the famed Fifth Avenue South and Third Street South, book a dolphin watching cruise from Marco’s Island, or play a few rounds of golf at one of the 90+ courses.

4. Sedona, Arizona – If rest and relaxation is your M.O., Sedona, Arizona is the place to go. The city is teeming with spas and resorts focused on healing, wellness, and revitalization. Amara Resort and Spa and Enchantment Resort are among fan favorites. You’ll be sure to find an escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life with the calm atmosphere Sedona provides. While you’re there, book a tour of the Red Rocks to witness the land’s breathtaking scenery.

5. Nashville, Tennessee – A favorite among solo travelers, this charming city exudes classic southern appeal. Music and food lovers will find Nashville most attractive as there is a lively scene for both. You may leave with a new pal or two, as the friendly culture of Tennessee’s capitol brings you into the company of other lone travelers looking to connect, effortlessly. At the top of your Nashville bucket list should be Hattie B’s Hot Chicken and the National Museum of African American Music.

5 Best U.S. Cities To Travel Alone was originally published on elev8.com