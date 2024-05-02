Listen Live
CeCe Winans Talks About Her New Project Release

| 05.02.24
Women's Empowerment - CeCe Winans

Source: courtesy of CeCe Winans for Women’s Empowerment

 

Cece Winans has just released her highly anticipated LIVE album “More Thank This” (Friday April 26th) and she talked to Melissa Wade this week about the project and her upcoming Women’s conference.

Grammy Award-Winning Gospel Artist CeCe Winans Unveils Second Live Recording Filled with 12 Powerful Worship Songs

            Order and Listen to More Than This: https://CeCe.lnk.to/MTTPR               

CeCe Winans, the unstoppable, multiple award-winning gospel artist, is once again ready to captivate audiences with her unparalleled talent and devotion to worship. Her latest offering, More Than This, is set to release on Friday, April 26th, through PureSprings Gospel/Fair Trade Services, LLC.  This live album promises to continue the wave of worship initiated by her previous record, Believe for It.  

With her track record of success, Winans’ newest release is highly anticipated by fans and critics alike. The first single from More Than This – “That’s My King,” is gaining traction at radio and is seeing streaming popularity along with two other new songs from the album, “Come Jesus Come” & “Holy Forever.”

I pray that this new album, More Than This, will remind people of God’s greatness, not just his goodness. I want God to give us more of Himself and in return we give Him all He deserves,” says Winans.  

Following the immense success of her first live recording, Believe for It which amassed over half a billion U.S. streams, Winans continues to solidify her status as a legendary figure in the gospel music industry. In 2023 alone, her entire catalog garnered over two billion impressions on YouTube, a testament to her enduring influence and appeal. 

More Than This features a diverse collection of worship songs, each imbued with heartfelt adoration and praise. Once again, Winans teams up with producer Kyle Lee along with co-producers Thomas Hardin, Jr. and Tyrone Jackson. The best-selling gospel female artist also collaborates with esteemed gospel singer and songwriter Todd Dulaney on the title track.  Winans delivers an album that speaks to the soul and uplifts the spirit.

On the heels of her new release, Winans will host the 3rd Annual Generations Live! 2024 Women’s Conference in Nashville at the Curb Event Center Arena on the campus of Belmont University, May 10th and 11th, Mother’s Day Weekend. 

Additional information and registration details can be found at  www.generationsliveconference.com.

For fans of gospel music and worship enthusiasts alike, More Than This promises to be a transformative listening experience, drawing listeners closer to their faith and uplifting their spirts. 

Stay connected: 

IG @cecewinans

FB @official. cece.winans

X (Formerly Twitter) @cecewinans

Website www.cecewinans.com

