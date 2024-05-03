Join Our Text Club & Get All The Spirit of Praise Updates! Text “PraiseDC” to 71007
The 16th Annual Spirit of Praise is coming to you live on Saturday, October 12th at Reid Temple AME at 5pm!
This year’s Spirit of Praise’s amazing performances will be announced weekly!
GET YOUR TICKETS HERE
Tickets On Sale Now: The 16th Annual Spirit of Praise October 12th at Reid Temple AME was originally published on praisedc.com
-
Who Is The Richest Black Woman In The World?
-
Sandra Crouch: Celebration Of Life Announced, Cause of Death Revealed
-
Mandisa, Grammy Award-Winning Singer & Former "American Idol" Contestant, Passes Away At 47
-
Jekalyn Carr Honors Female Gospel Greats In 27th Birthday Photoshoot
-
PRAYERS UP! Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health
-
Gospel Music Haus and Museum: A New Gospel Museum Is Headed To Houston
-
Happy Birthday Erica Campbell! [PHOTOS]
-
Meet April 2024's Pastor of The Month!