Tina Campbell Opens Up About Childhood Rejection And The Importance of Sisterhood

Tina Campbell, co-host for the day on Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell, used the platform to share a deeply personal story about the importance of sisterhood.

Tina discussed the challenges of her childhood, revealing feelings of rejection stemming from her father’s favoritism towards her sisters. This experience, she explained, led her to constantly seek validation and prove her worth.

A recent breakdown triggered by a birthday planning call with her sister, “Google,” served as a turning point. The overwhelming emotions exposed a well of unresolved childhood pain. Tina highlighted the patience and understanding of her sister, who recognized Tina was struggling with deeper issues.

“The fact that I got sisters that love me and understand me,” Tina emphasized, “it’s so wonderful to have people who understand who you are and how you are and they know when you’re having a bad day not to take your personal problems personal.”

The conversation explored the concept of true sisterhood beyond blood relations. Tina expressed gratitude for her family’s unwavering love, even during difficult times. They learned valuable lessons from their mother, who instilled in them the importance of conflict resolution and unconditional love.

“My sisters are my best friends in the whole world,” Tina declared. “Public and everything that we get from fame and status and our careers and all that, that’s wonderful. But I found what I needed with y’all. Yeah. At the crib. Yeah.”

Tina concluded by emphasizing that her family is her foundation. “We’re all stars in our family,” she said. “We don’t need to be stars with everybody else.”

