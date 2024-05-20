Listen Live
Strive To Be Great | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 05.20.24
Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Strive To Be Great”

I want to share with you some ideas to help you grow your future your finances your faith and your family and to help you win more one of those ideas is from my Ted talk. You know many people around the world get their motivation from a great organization that helps people to grow called Ted and I have a couple Ted talks, one for business and one for marriage or my business Ted talk I have a message entitled how to turn your setbacks into comebacks with an attitude of excellence. 

So those points that I share in the message is the importance of customer service and how important it is for you to grow yourself because your business success is built on a willingness to serve others and you can only do what you have the capacity to do so you must continue to grow yourself in my attitude of excellence book I share that great. People give great service while good people give good service mediocre people only have the capacity to give mediocre service and none of the people will kill an organization and go kill your future so you gotta grow yourself. 

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

Strive To Be Great | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

