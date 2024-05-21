Listen Live
Meet May 2024’s Pastor of The Month!

Sponsored By Trice Funeral Home, LLC

Published on May 21, 2024

Every month, Melissa Wade and The Light 103.9 honor a local faith leader for their work on the pulpit and in their community with the Pastor of The Month presentation, sponsored by Trice Funeral Home, LLC!

This month, we’re proud to honor Bishop Al Morgan, Pastor of Launch Ministries Global Campus in Rocky Mount! 

Bishop Morgan was nominated by Gennie E. from Raleigh. Here’s what she had to say:

I nominate Bishop Al Morgan. He is our Shepherd over Launch Ministries Global Campus Rocky Mount. At Launch, Bishop Al teaches Kingdom principles, and most importantly, he teaches us to have a relationship with GOD instead of being religious. When my family got to Launch, we were the borrowers, and now we are the lender. We can truly let our hair down and be ourselves. Bishop Al and his wife, Pastor Yolanda, live what they preach. We thank Bishop Al for giving us Godly instructions because it works. At Launch, we are an “Evidence” church. I love my church!

Join us as we celebrate Bishop Al Morgan, our Pastor of The Month for November 2023!

 

