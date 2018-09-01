Faith Walking: God Can Bless You Immediately [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Have you ever prayed for something and it comes immediately to you? Erica Campbell spoke about how God can bless us immediately and how it can surprise us. When Erica was younger she wanted to go to a conference, but didn’t have the money.
While in church she prayer about it, praised God and a joy took over her. After service a couple members came over to her and blessed her with money to go to her conference. You must believe without doubt that God will bless you. Don’t let anyone tell you different.
