Why It Was Wrong For The French Open To Ban Catsuits [EXCLUSIVE]

Twitter and so many others stood behind Serena Williams after the French Open decided to ban catsuits from the game. Serena came out in her Nike designed catsuit, which was made to help from her developing blood clots. Many believe that people were hating on Serena’s body and it’s wrong to make her out as an example.

Another tennis player had on a white one and she wasn’t called out for it. Nike continues to stand by Serena saying that they can take the superhero out the suit, but can’t take away her super powers. Serena also mentioned that the outfit made her feel like the queen of Wakanda.

