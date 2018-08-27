CLOSE
Local
Home > Local

Raleigh Police Chase Ends With Crash In Durham

2 reads
Leave a comment

 

 

BREAKING NEWS:  A Raleigh home invasion turned into a police chase that ended with a crash in downtown Durham and two people arrested on Monday morning.

According to authorities, two people with a shotgun and machete invaded a home on Farris Court in Raleigh and stole a car.

Around 2:41 a.m., Durham police spotted a stolen car and began to pursue it. The chase ended minutes later when the car crashed on the train tracks near Main Street at Great Jones Street in Durham.

Witnesses said the two suspects got out of the car and ran but were both arrested after two separate foot chases.

No officers or other people were injured.

Read more at ABC11.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 5 days ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 6 days ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 4 weeks ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 2 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 3 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 3 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 3 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 3 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 3 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 3 months ago
05.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close