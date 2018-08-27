Raleigh Police Chase Ends With Crash In Durham

BREAKING NEWS: A Raleigh home invasion turned into a police chase that ended with a crash in downtown Durham and two people arrested on Monday morning.

According to authorities, two people with a shotgun and machete invaded a home on Farris Court in Raleigh and stole a car.

Around 2:41 a.m., Durham police spotted a stolen car and began to pursue it. The chase ended minutes later when the car crashed on the train tracks near Main Street at Great Jones Street in Durham.

Witnesses said the two suspects got out of the car and ran but were both arrested after two separate foot chases.

No officers or other people were injured.

