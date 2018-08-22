Magic Johnson will be working with the mayor of Baltimore to help with redevelopment of some of the urban areas. He also would like to add one of his movie theaters into a mall there. Magic is also looking forward to revamping housing projects and help the city make changes in urban communities.
Niecy Nash is now adding another job to her resume as she lends her voice to a late night talk show series. It will talk about love, dating and so much more. Tiffany Haddish also just landed a deal with Netflix to do a 1-hour comedy show.
RELATED: Festival Of Praise 2018 In Baltimore [PHOTOS]
RELATED: Tiffany Haddish Lands New Role With Melissa McCarthy [EXCLUSIVE]
Make sure you listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.
RELATED: Loni Love Signs New Deal With Warner Bros. Television
The Latest:
- Earnest Pugh to Release 10th Album, ‘The Unsung Hits’
- Tasha Cobbs Announces ‘The Revival’ Tour
- “Working Mom Wednesdays” Struggling With Infertility
- Free School Supplies In Your County
- GRIFF’s Prayer For His Cousins Dog That’s Having Puppies [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Jor’Dan And Neicy Talk Music, Ministry, And Marriage
- Jeremiah Hicks Words Of Encouragement: “Look Up It’s Your Life Line” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
- Domestic Violent Situation Causes 19 Year Old Man To Ram His SUV Into Grandmother’s Car Carrying 4 Chuldren
- Delicious Eats: Shrimp Curry Pasta Salad with Chef Tommi V
How Magic Johnson Is Helping The City Of Baltimore [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com