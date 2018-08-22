How Magic Johnson Is Helping The City Of Baltimore [EXCLUSIVE]

08.22.18
Magic Johnson will be working with the mayor of Baltimore to help with redevelopment of some of the urban areas. He also would like to add one of his movie theaters into a mall there. Magic is also looking forward to revamping housing projects and help the city make changes in urban communities.

Niecy Nash is now adding another job to her resume as she lends her voice to a late night talk show series. It will talk about love, dating and so much more. Tiffany Haddish also just landed a deal with Netflix to do a 1-hour comedy show.

