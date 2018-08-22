“Working Mom Wednesdays” Struggling With Infertility

Homepage Lead
| 08.22.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss
baby

Source: Getty Images News / Getty

Melissa’s “Working Mom Wednesdays” topic was infertility as she talked to gynecologist Dr. Melody Baldwin.  Actress Gabrielle Union has just revealed in her new memoir her struggles with infertility and shared that she has had “eight or nine miscarriages.”  In her memoir she writes her “body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant.”

Infertility affects over 6 million women nationwide.

Dr. Baldwin is an obstetrician & gynecologist at Harris & Smith OBGYN in Durham and she answered the questions that Melissa had, like:

  • What causes infertility?
  • Is it just in women?
  • What can increase your risk?
  • When should you be seen for it?
  • Can meds help?

Listen to the interview, get the advice and if needed ask your doctor before it’s too late 🙂

Melissa

 

Dr. Melody Baldwin , Harris & Smith OBGYN , Infertility , Working Mom Wednesdays

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 22 hours ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 3 weeks ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 2 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 3 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 3 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 3 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 3 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 3 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 3 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 3 months ago
05.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close