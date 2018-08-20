See Raleigh Man In Viral Video; Charged With Assault

Two different cell phone videos share different stories and the man at the center of it is charged with assault.

The viral cell phone video that showed a confrontation between Frederick Hall and Raleigh police has been viewed many times on social media but also a new video surfaced on Saturday showing the moments before the pin down altercation.

Frederick Darnell Hall, 44, was arrested and charged with resisting a public officer, assault and physically injuring a law enforcement officer and government official.

Hall is currently being held at Wake County Detention Center. The incident happened at the intersection of Garner Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Here are the two clips:

Viral video

