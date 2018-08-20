CLOSE
Local
Home > Local

See Raleigh Man In Viral Video; Charged With Assault

1 reads
Leave a comment
police

Source: John Foxx / Getty

Two different cell phone videos share different stories and the man at the center of it is charged with assault.

The viral cell phone video that showed a confrontation between Frederick Hall and Raleigh police has been viewed many times on social media but also a new video surfaced on Saturday showing the moments before the pin down altercation.

Frederick Darnell Hall, 44, was arrested and charged with resisting a public officer, assault and physically injuring a law enforcement officer and government official.

Hall is currently being held at Wake County Detention Center. The incident happened at the intersection of Garner Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Here are the two clips:

Viral video

.mcclatchy-embed{position:relative;padding:40px 0 56.25%;height:0;overflow:hidden;max-width:100%}.mcclatchy-embed iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%}

Frederick Darnell Hall , Raleigh police , viral video

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 3 weeks ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 2 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 3 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 3 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 3 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 3 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 3 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 3 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 3 months ago
05.17.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 3 months ago
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close