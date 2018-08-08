Melissa’s “Working Mom Wednesdays” Keto Diet

Is this diet for you? Melissa talks with Dr. Tiffany about the pros and cons.

As working moms, our weight is just another thing that we are having to juggle. Trying to keep our weight down and energy up is our goal.

The “keto diet” short for “ketogenic diet” is popular with many losing 30, 40 and 50 pounds in a short amount of time.

So Melissa decided to talk with board certified family physician and certified in obesity medicine – Dr. Tiffany Lowe-Payne about the pros and cons of this diet.

Working moms (and DADs) … find out if this diet is the one for you?

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: