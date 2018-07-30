Griff is back at it again … praying for things we all secretly want to know … like what does the TSA do with all the stuff they confiscate from unsuspecting passenger? As Griff points out, the TSA has to have barrels upon barrels of body wash, shaving cream, shampoo, lotion and more … so where does it all go … Griff inquiring mind defintiely wants to know.
Griff is just left to wonder … do the TSA agents use any of the items collected … especially since no one wants to look “ashy” on the job?
GRIFF’S PRAYER – What Does TSA Do With The Stuff They Confescate? was originally published on getuperica.com
