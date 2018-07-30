GRIFF’S PRAYER – What Does TSA Do With The Stuff They Confescate?

Get Up Erica
| 07.30.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Griff is back at it again … praying for things we all secretly want to know … like what does the TSA do with all the stuff they confiscate from unsuspecting passenger?  As Griff points out, the TSA has to have barrels upon barrels of body wash, shaving cream, shampoo, lotion and more … so where does it all go … Griff inquiring mind defintiely wants to know.

Griff is just left to wonder … do the TSA agents use any of the items collected  … especially since no one wants to look “ashy” on the job?

 

The Latest:

We're The Campbells, Season 1, Episode 4

Best Moments From "We're The Campbells" [PHOTOS]

33 photos Launch gallery

Best Moments From "We're The Campbells" [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Best Moments From “We’re The Campbells” [PHOTOS]

Best Moments From "We're The Campbells" [PHOTOS]

GRIFF’S PRAYER – What Does TSA Do With The Stuff They Confescate? was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 15 hours ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 1 month ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 2 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 2 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 2 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 2 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 2 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 2 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 3 months ago
05.17.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 3 months ago
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close