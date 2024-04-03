Listen Live
Published on April 3, 2024

After months of anticipation, LoveErica.com is officially live!

Erica Campbell has curated a digital community dedicated to intentionally curating timelines of love and positivity. This community will include not only include music to inspire an uplifting lifestyle, but will also include motivation and ministry from the Get Up Church’s first lady…and the best part? You can experience it exclusively with Campbell and a group of so many other like-minded individuals!

Love Erica is my way of sharing my music, my ministry & my motivations. I desire to bring like minded people together to grow together. I can’t wait for your to be a part of the Love Erica community.  -Erica Campbell

“God’s love has been so powerful in my life that I want to be a reflection of his love and his power as much as I can…Sometimes you see things and you want to understand more—well, this will be where you can understand me more and I’m super excited…” Erica said.

Join today! Erica and friends are waiting on you, with love. 

Join the LoveErica.com Community: Music, Ministry and Motivation  was originally published on getuperica.com

Join the LoveErica.com Community: Music, Ministry and Motivation

