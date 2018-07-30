CLOSE
Rep. John Lewis Released From Hospital

National Museum Of African American History And Culture Opens In Washington, D.C.

Source: Astrid Riecken / Getty

 

Georgia Congressman, and civil rights icon, John Lewis is out of the hospital.  His spokeswoman says he has a “clean bill of health” and he thanks everyone for their prayers and concerns.

CNN reports Lewis became ill on a flight to Atlanta on Saturday.

The 78-year-old Lewis has represented Georgia’s 5th District since 1986.

Read more at CNN.com

Congressman John Lewis , hospitalized

