Love Talking: Spend Time With The Young People In Your Life [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

| 07.25.18
Erica Campbell is talking all about spending time with young people. She spoke about Ted Winn, who took his nephews on a trip across the country. For nearly two months he was able to make memories and mentor them. Erica loves to hang out with her nieces and nephews even though they get uncomfortable about some topics.

She discusses hygiene, life and so much more. Erica mentioned that it doesn’t have to be a trip, but it could be getting pizza, ice cream, going to the park or anything like that. She is challenging everyone to spend time with a young person and help them be greater in life.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

Love Talking: Spend Time With The Young People In Your Life [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

