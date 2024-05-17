Pastor Mike Jr.’s Talks With Melissa About The “I Got Away Tour”

The 18th annual McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour is BACK in partnership with I Got Away! Locally this tour will be Saturday, May 18 · 7 – 10pm EDT. Location. World Overcomers Christian Church. 2933 S Miami Blvd Durham, NC 27703.

Listen as PMJ talks with Melissa Wade about the tour, his Stellar Award nominations and how “message & melody = miracle”

This unforgettable night, features Anthony Brown & Group TherAPy, Bri Babineaux, Deitrick Haddon, Pastor Mike Jr., host DJ Malski and other special guests. This one-of-a-kind concert series is about more than getting away, it’s about moving forward.

Register now for your FREE general admission tickets (seating is limited).

VIP seating is also available for purchase here.