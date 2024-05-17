Listen Live
HomeLocal

Pastor Mike Jr.’s Talks With Melissa About The “I Got Away Tour”

| 05.17.24
Dismiss

 

Light Lunch - 5/17

Source: R1 Digital / R1

The 18th annual McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour is BACK in partnership with I Got Away! Locally this tour will be Saturday, May 18 · 7 – 10pm EDT. Location. World Overcomers Christian Church. 2933 S Miami Blvd DurhamNC 27703.

Listen as PMJ talks with Melissa Wade about the tour, his Stellar Award nominations and how “message & melody = miracle”

This unforgettable night, features Anthony Brown & Group TherAPy, Bri Babineaux, Deitrick Haddon, Pastor Mike Jr., host DJ Malski and other special guests. This one-of-a-kind concert series is about more than getting away, it’s about moving forward.

Register now for your FREE general admission tickets (seating is limited).

VIP seating is also available for purchase here.

 

RELATED TAGS

McDonald's Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour Pastor Mike Jr.

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Entertainment

John P. Kee Gives Health and Music Updates on The Nightly Spirit

Pastor of the Month / Trice Funeral Home
Local

Pastor Of The Month – May 2024

Entertainment

Mary Mary Helps Surprise Connecticut’s First Black Fire Chief For Mother’s Day

Stellar Awards
Entertainment

List Of The 2024 Stellar Award Nominees

Pick Hit Of The Week - "I Can"
Local

Melissa’s Pick Hit Marcus Jordan’s “I Can”

Marvin Sapp
Local

Marvin Sapp Talks About The Mother’s Day Celebration Concert In Fayetteville

BET's Super Bowl Of Gospel 2021
Radio One Exclusive

PRAYERS UP! Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health

Entertainment

Howard University Honors Richard Smallwood And Twinkie Clark

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close