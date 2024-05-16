Listen Live
Bimbe Cultural Arts Festival Returns To Durham This Saturday

Published on May 16, 2024

Bimbe Festival Revised Flyer

Source: Durham Parks & Recreation / Durham Parks & Recreation

 

In early 1969, a group of African-American students from Duke University, North Carolina College at Durham, now North Carolina Central University (NCCU), and a host of community members met to plan a cultural arts festival for the residents of Durham. After months of planning, the first Bimbé Cultural Arts Festival was held in Duke Gardens.

Here are some weekly events leading up to the actual festival.

Thursday, May 16

Bimbé Cypher at the Bull (Organized by OnlyUs Media) Thursday, May 16 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. CCB Plaza, 201 N Corcoran Street FREE |

All Ages Join us for the Bimbé Cypher featuring the OnlyUs Music Collective. Attendees will gather at CCB Plaza to rap, sing, make beats, and create community together. Prepare to be captivated as you are invited to unleash your inner artist, challenged to improvise and innovate on the spot.

Friday, May 17

Bimbé Teen Pool Party Friday, May 17 7:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Campus Hills Pool, 2000 S. Alston Ave. FREE | Ages 13-18 Teens!

Come and celebrate Bimbé in your own way at Campus Hills with a Teen Pool Party! There will be games, music, food, and giveaways! Grab your friends to cool off at the pool and turn up to the sound of the beat. Participants must wear appropriate pool attire.

Saturday, MAY 18h

BIMBE CULTURAL ARTS FESTIVAL at 701 STADIUM DRIVE, DURHAM, NC 1 PM – 7 PM | ROCK QUARRY PARK ALL AGES | RAIN OR SHINE FREE PARKING AT DURHAM COUNTY STADIUM

more information at DPRPLAYMORE.ORG

BIMBÉ Festival

