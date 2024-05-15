Listen Live
Entertainment

An American Sign Language Adaptation Of Deaf Missions Film ‘JESUS’ Hits Theaters This Summer

Published on May 15, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Hand, closeup and thumbs up by black woman showing yes, recommendation or thank you on bokeh background. Zoom, hands and emoji sign, symbol or icon by corporate employee in agreement, support or vote

Source: Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty

Deaf Missions and Iconic Events Releasing are expanding their entertainment production to the deaf community with the release of the first-ever American Sign Language adaptation of “JESUS,” a Deaf Missions film. The film is based on a previous 8-minute short film titled, “Uncondemned.”

Deaf Missions is a ministry that is dedicated to catering to the deaf community by sharing the Gospel of Jesus through heart language, culture, and identity. Through partnership with several donors and ministries, the film was eventually brought to life by deaf producer and director, Joseph D. Josselyn, alongside deaf producer at GUM Vision Studio, Michael Davis. For the first time ever, a deaf audience will be able to experience the story of Jesus from a cast fluent in ASL.

“I’m excited to see how the Deaf audience responds to this film,” Josselyn said in a press release.

Deaf Missions was founded in 1970 as an international Christian ministry dedicated to sharing the Gospel to the deaf community. The organization serves more than 100 countries and 60 denominations while providing resources, training, and video content through the encouragement of development of the Gospel through communities.

“The Deaf community is one of the largest unreached people groups in the world, so we are praying that God will use this movie to ignite a movement of healing and heart change in the Deaf community,” executive producer and CEO of Deaf Missions, Chad Entinger, said. In 2020, the ministry completed the first full translation of the Bible in any sign language (American Sign Language Version of the Bible), setting the tone for what was to come four years later. Prior to “JESUS,” the ministry released a children’s television series including a number of short stories, where the first-feature length film was a depiction of the book of Job.

The historic film depicting the journey of Jesus and his disciples will be in select theaters beginning June 20, 2024.

DON’T MISS…

The Forge: First Look At New Faith-Based Movie Starring Aspen Kennedy & Priscilla Shirer

From Book to Big Screen: 9 Popular Books By Black Authors Turned Into Movies

An American Sign Language Adaptation Of Deaf Missions Film ‘JESUS’ Hits Theaters This Summer  was originally published on elev8.com

RELATED TAGS

american sign language ASL Movies

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Entertainment

John P. Kee Gives Health and Music Updates on The Nightly Spirit

Pastor of the Month / Trice Funeral Home
Local

Pastor Of The Month – May 2024

Entertainment

Mary Mary Helps Surprise Connecticut’s First Black Fire Chief For Mother’s Day

Faithfully Speaking 5/9/24
Local

Faithfully Speaking On Men’s Health (With Duke Cancer Institute)

Entertainment

Howard University Honors Richard Smallwood And Twinkie Clark

Family & Parenting

5 Significant Mother Figures In The Bible

Marvin Sapp
Local

Marvin Sapp Talks About The Mother’s Day Celebration Concert In Fayetteville

Stellar Awards
Entertainment

List Of The 2024 Stellar Award Nominees

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close