WATCH] Author Tanya Wilson Speaks On Rejoining Life After Despair, Disappointment And Tragedy

| 07.25.18
Community Voices host Ron Holland talks with Author Tanya M. Wilson about traversing life’s myriad of challenges and her new book, ‘Take 2: Steps To Rejoining Your Life.’

