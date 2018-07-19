Erica Campbell is talking about the parents being separated from their children and how heartbreaking it is. When she was a child her parents worried about putting food on the table and things like this, but these parents can’t see their own children. Erica wants everyone to talk to their local government, vote and help reunite these families.
She will be giving information out soon on other things you can do. Erica is saddened by what is happening in this county and it must end. Have some compassion and pray for these parents and kids that aren’t able to be together.
RELATED: Faith Walking: What Do You Do When Someone Receives What You’ve Been Praying For? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Faith Walking: The Champ Is On My Side [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.
RELATED: Faith Walking: Go Somewhere New [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Music Pick Hit – Anthony Adeion Hill “Hold On”
- Michelle Obama Launches ‘When We All Vote’ Initiative With The Help Of A Few Famous Friends
- List Of Free Weekend Community Events
- Obama Wants To See More Women Get Into Politics: ‘Men Have Been Getting On My Nerves’ Lately’
- Ericaism: You Are Enough [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- True Hollywood Bible Story: The Burning Bush [EXCLUSIVE]
- Faith Walking: Reunite These Babies with Their Children [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Guess Which One Of Trump’s BFFs Just Got Invited To The White House
- Man Inappropriately Touched By Cop During Abusive Stop-And-Frisk In Washington D.C., Lawsuit Says
- You Must Be Crazy: Black Republican Tim Scott Praises Trump On Foreign Policy
Best Moments From "We're The Campbells" [PHOTOS]
Best Moments From "We're The Campbells" [PHOTOS]
1. Erica Campbell & Krista CampbellSource:"We're The Campbells" 1 of 33
2. Krista CampbellSource:"We're The Campbells" 2 of 33
3. Krista CampbellSource:We're The Campbells 3 of 33
4. Krista Campbell, Warryn Campbell, Wozy Campbell, Zaya Campbell & Erica CampbellSource:Urban One 4 of 33
5. Warryn Campbell & JoiStaRRSource:Urban One 5 of 33
6. Misty Anderson & Erica CampbellSource:Urban One 6 of 33
7. Krista Campbell, Warryn Campbell & Wozy CampbellSource:Urban One 7 of 33
8. Warryn Campbell & Erica CampbellSource:Urban One 8 of 33
9. Erica Campbell & Krista CampbellSource:Urban One 9 of 33
10. Kheris RogersSource:Urban One 10 of 33
11. Krista CampbellSource:Urban One 11 of 33
12. Krista Campbell, Wozy Campbell, Zaya Campbell & Warryn Campbell On "We're The Campbells"Source:TV One 12 of 33
13. Zaya Campbell, Wozy Campbell, Warryn Campbell & Krista Campbell On "We're The Campbells"Source:TV One 13 of 33
14. Erica Campbell Hosting "Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell" On "We're The Campbells"Source:TV One 14 of 33
15. GRIFF On "We're The Campbells"Source:TV One 15 of 33
16. JoiStaRR On "We're The Campbells"Source:TV One 16 of 33
17. MC Lyte On "We're The Campbells"Source:TV One 17 of 33
18. Warryn Campbell Prays With Mary Mary's Erica Campbell & Tina CampbellSource:TV One 18 of 33
19. Warryn Campbell & Erica Campbell On The Red Carpet At The Stellar AwardsSource:TV One 19 of 33
20. Erica Campbell & Warryn Campbell At A Restaurant With His Mother SandraSource:TV One 20 of 33
21. Warryn CampbellSource:TV One 21 of 33
22. Warryn Campbell & Erica CampbellSource:TV One 22 of 33
23. Warryn CampbellSource:TV One 23 of 33
24. Warryn Campbell & Erica CampbellSource:TV One 24 of 33
25. "We're The Campbells"Source:TV One 25 of 33
26. Warryn Campbell Prays With Mary Mary's Erica Campbell & Tina CampbellSource:TV One 26 of 33
27. JoiStarrSource:TV One 27 of 33
28. Warryn Campbell & Erica Campbell On The Red Carpet At The Stellar AwardsSource:TV One 28 of 33
29. Erica Campbell & Warryn Campbell In Matching PajamasSource:TV One 29 of 33
30. Wozy Campbell, Zaya Campbell & Krista CampbellSource:TV One 30 of 33
31. JoiStarr & Erica CampbellSource:TV One 31 of 33
32. Snoop Dogg, Erica Campbell & Warryn CampbellSource:TV One 32 of 33
33. Erica Campbell On "Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell"Source:TV One 33 of 33
Faith Walking: Reunite These Babies with Their Children [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com