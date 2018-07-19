Faith Walking: Reunite These Babies with Their Children [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 07.19.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Erica Campbell is talking about the parents being separated from their children and how heartbreaking it is. When she was a child her parents worried about putting food on the table and things like this, but these parents can’t see their own children. Erica wants everyone to talk to their local government, vote and help reunite these families.

She will be giving information out soon on other things you can do. Erica is saddened by what is happening in this county and it must end. Have some compassion and pray for these parents and kids that aren’t able to be together.

RELATED: Faith Walking: What Do You Do When Someone Receives What You’ve Been Praying For? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: The Champ Is On My Side [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Faith Walking: Go Somewhere New [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

We're The Campbells, Season 1, Episode 4

Best Moments From "We're The Campbells" [PHOTOS]

33 photos Launch gallery

Best Moments From "We're The Campbells" [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Best Moments From “We’re The Campbells” [PHOTOS]

Best Moments From "We're The Campbells" [PHOTOS]

Faith Walking: Reunite These Babies with Their Children [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 3 weeks ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 2 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 2 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 2 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 2 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 2 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 2 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 2 months ago
05.17.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 2 months ago
05.10.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 2 months ago
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close