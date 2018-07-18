Warryn Campbell and Juan Winans have been friends for years. They joke about Wozy Campbell marrying his daughter Sophie Winans all the time. Warryn is just waiting for them to have a son for Zaya Campbell, but they aren’t having any luck.
Juan said that he is doing his part and then Warryn told him he has to start taking cold showers to get a baby boy. Without being too graphic Warryn also spoke about getting a good angle to get a boy as well. Juan couldn’t do anything but laugh at the entire situation.
RELATED: Erica Campbell Drops Bombshells On “We’re The Campbells” [VIDEO]
RELATED: David & Tamela Mann Tell Why “We’re The Campbells” Is So Relatable [VIDEO]
Watch “We’re The Campbells” every Tuesday on TV One at 8/7c!
RELATED: What Warryn & Erica Campbell’s Friends Think About “We’re The Campbells” [VIDEO]
The Latest:
- [Interview] The Importance Of Men’s Health
- Congregation Celebrates Life of 10-Year-Old Killed in Garner Crash
- Manhunt For Durham Bank Robber
- Denzel Washington Explains Why “Equalizer 2” Was His 1st Sequel
- Bishop Marvin Sapp Gives Advice On Love Lessons
- Do You Recognize This Bank Robber
- Black Panther Comic Spinoff For Sister Shuri Gets the Greenlight
- Faith Walking: What Do You Do When Someone Receives What You’ve Been Praying For? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Stevie J & Faith Evans Got Married
- Museum May Be Built To Memorialize Black Prisoners Whose Bodies Were Found In Texas
Meet The Stars Of "We're The Campbells" [PHOTOS]
Meet The Stars Of "We're The Campbells" [PHOTOS]
1. We're The CampbellsSource:TV One 1 of 9
2. Warryn CampbellSource:TV One 2 of 9
3. Erica CampbellSource:TV One 3 of 9
4. The CampbellsSource:TV One 4 of 9
5. Krista CampbellSource:TV One 5 of 9
6. Wozy CampbellSource:TV One 6 of 9
7. Zaya CampbellSource:TV One 7 of 9
8. "We're The Campbells" Full CastSource:TV One 8 of 9
9. The CampbellsSource:TV One 9 of 9
Warryn Campbell Gives Juan Winans Tips On How To Have A Son [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com