Warryn Campbell Gives Juan Winans Tips On How To Have A Son [VIDEO]

Warryn Campbell and Juan Winans have been friends for years. They joke about Wozy Campbell marrying his daughter Sophie Winans all the time. Warryn is just waiting for them to have a son for Zaya Campbell, but they aren’t having any luck.

Juan said that he is doing his part and then Warryn told him he has to start taking cold showers to get a baby boy. Without being too graphic Warryn also spoke about getting a good angle to get a boy as well. Juan couldn’t do anything but laugh at the entire situation.

Watch “We’re The Campbells” every Tuesday on TV One at 8/7c!

