Faith Walking: What Do You Do When Someone Receives What You’ve Been Praying For? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Have you been praying for something and you feel someone else received it? Erica Campbell spoke about how her friend wants a baby and watched two of her sisters have kids. It was hurtful and Erica talked about how you must pray for the things you want.
If it’s in God’s will things will happen. Make sure you have the desire of what God wants for you. Remember that you must be patient, make sure things line up and have faith.
