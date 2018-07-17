Faith Walking: The Champ Is On My Side [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

07.17.18
Erica Campbell wants you to stop fearing things as well as people in your life. She spoke about how with God on our side we can’t be defeated. The enemy has a way of trying to make you fear certain things you want to do or people in life.

She wants you to stand in the position of peace and know that God has already taken care of it for you. Stop stressing, chill and breathe. Consult with God about your fears and what you’re going through. He will tell you when you should turn right and left.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

Faith Walking: The Champ Is On My Side [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

