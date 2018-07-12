Love Talking: Get Rid Of The Baggage [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

| 07.12.18
Are you walking around with baggage? Erica Campbell spoke about cleaning out baggage from past relationships, your friends have told you and fearing love. She spoke about you having a negative thought about it because of others or what you’ve experienced.

Erica wants you to let go of the hurt and broken hearts. If you put God at the center of all things and your relationships things will be okay. Love wasn’t made to be perfect and remember to ask Him for healing and to move past it.

