David & Tamela Mann Tell Why “We’re The Campbells” Is So Relatable [VIDEO]

“We’re The Campbells” has been a special show that so many love and enjoy. It’s very family friendly, positive and gives you all the feels as you watch Warryn Campbell and Erica Campbell love each other. David Mann and Tamela Mann spoke about why they enjoy the show and why you should watch it.

David mentioned that between the adorable kids, lovely couple and spiritual presence you should turn it on. Tamela spoke about how it’s positive television, encouraging and all families White and Black can take something from it. She also said no one wants to see rachet.

Make sure you watch “We’re The Campbells” on TV One at 8/7c every Tuesday!

