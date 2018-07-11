Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

via GospelGoodies.com:

So, you know that dance to Drake‘s new song going viral all across the nation? Shelby 5 put a gospel spin on it!

Last month, Drake released arguably one of the most anticipated albums of the summer in two discs, Scorpion. Disc 2 features an uptempo song called “In My Feelings” – a song in which Instagram comedian @TheShiggyShow caught hold of, created a dance to and invited others to join him using the hashtag, #DoTheShiggyChallenge.

It was perfect timing, as Drake’s Scorpion soared to no. 1 on the Hot 100 Billboard chart and landed seven tracks in Billboard’s top 10 Hot R&B/Hiphop Songs, two including “God’s Plan” and “In My Feelings.” According to Billboard, “Drake concurrently charts 27 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, breaking his own record for most simultaneous entries on the chart.”

On “In My Feelings,” Drake questions the love of a few women in his original track, but Shelby 5 switched up the lyrics confirming God’s love.

One word: EPIC.

Peep their gospel version of the #DoTheShiggyChallenge below…

Kirk Franklin and his wife, Tammy, even took part in the challenge! Watch:

Shelby 5 & Kirk Franklin Go All Out In Gospel Version Of The #DoTheShiggyChallenge! [VIDEO] was originally published on praisebaltimore.com