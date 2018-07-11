CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Shelby 5 & Kirk Franklin Go All Out In Gospel Version Of The #DoTheShiggyChallenge! [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

drake hotline bling

Source: apple music download

via GospelGoodies.com:

So, you know that dance to Drake‘s new song going viral all across the nation? Shelby 5 put a gospel spin on it!

Last month, Drake released arguably one of the most anticipated albums of the summer in two discs, Scorpion. Disc 2 features an uptempo song called “In My Feelings” – a song in which Instagram comedian @TheShiggyShow caught hold of, created a dance to and invited others to join him using the hashtag, #DoTheShiggyChallenge.

It was perfect timing, as Drake’s Scorpion soared to no. 1 on the Hot 100 Billboard chart and landed seven tracks in Billboard’s top 10 Hot R&B/Hiphop Songs, two including “God’s Plan” and “In My Feelings.” According to Billboard, “Drake concurrently charts 27 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, breaking his own record for most simultaneous entries on the chart.”

On “In My Feelings,” Drake questions the love of a few women in his original track, but Shelby 5 switched up the lyrics confirming God’s love.

One word: EPIC.

Peep their gospel version of the #DoTheShiggyChallenge below…

 

Kirk Franklin and his wife, Tammy, even took part in the challenge! Watch:

 

106 & Park Live

Together We Rise: Gospel Artists & Their Family Photos

9 photos Launch gallery

Together We Rise: Gospel Artists & Their Family Photos

Continue reading Together We Rise: Gospel Artists & Their Family Photos

Together We Rise: Gospel Artists & Their Family Photos

Shelby 5 & Kirk Franklin Go All Out In Gospel Version Of The #DoTheShiggyChallenge! [VIDEO] was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 2 weeks ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 1 month ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 2 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 2 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 2 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 2 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 2 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 2 months ago
05.17.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 2 months ago
05.10.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 2 months ago
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close