Trump And Kim Sign Historic Pledge For Peace

After talks yesterday the U.S. and North Korea have agreed to seek complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. There was no set deadline as to when this should happen but President Trump is very positive about the meeting and commitment to the plan.

Trump said during a press conference that he thinks North Korea and leader Kim Jong Un will live up to their end of the plan, saying “It’s very comprehensive”….. It’s going to happen.”

Read more about what the document states at Bloomberg.com

