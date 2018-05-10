Get Up Erica
“Get Up!” Listeners Share Favorite Moments From The Show [EXCLUSIVE]

Get Up!

Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell,” is celebrating their 2 year anniversary and they are so excited. Listeners called up to share some of their favorite moments and it was hilarious. TJ mentioned that when Iyanla Vanzant came on and spoke to GRIFF it was one of the funniest shows.

One caller spoke about how this lady called in and kept calling GRIFF “grits.” He said that him and his friends still laugh about it. A woman said that her favorite moments is when GRIFF acts up, which is all the time. Congratulations and happy anniversary to the “Get Up!” team!

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

