Melissa Wade’s Pick Hit – Kierra Sheard Kelly “All Yours”

Straight off the success of “Miracles” with PMJ, Kierra Sheard Kelly releases “All Yours.”
Listen as she talks to Melissa Wade about her latest single, motherhood and upcoming tour: Girls Night Out with Naomi Raine / Koryn Hawthorne / Gospel female rapper Wande LIVE…. comin to Raleigh at Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, JUNE 15TH.
Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com
