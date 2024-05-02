Listen Live
Melissa Wade’s Pick Hit – Kierra Sheard Kelly “All Yours”

| 05.02.24
Kierra Sheard-Kelly

Source: Provided By Kierra Sheard-Kelly Staff / Kierra Sheard-Kelly

Straight off the success of “Miracles” with PMJ, Kierra Sheard Kelly releases “All Yours.”

Listen as she talks to Melissa Wade about her latest single, motherhood and upcoming tour:  Girls Night Out with Naomi Raine / Koryn Hawthorne / Gospel female rapper Wande LIVE….  comin to Raleigh at Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, JUNE 15TH.

Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com

 

