GRIFF’s Prayer Inspired By His Growth And Maturity After Seeing A Woman Fall [EXCLUSIVE]

Get Up!

Posted May 8, 2018
GRIFF is thanking God for showing him how much he’s matured. He also reflected on how he’s grown over time. GRIFF mentioned that this is truly testing season because a recent event showed him that he passed with flying colors.

He was heading to Atlanta and the woman in from of him fell. He helped her up, told her family what happened and went on the plane. As he walked away he not only thanked God for maturity but was able to hold in his laugh for a moment.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

