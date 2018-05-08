GRIFF’s Prayer Inspired By His Growth And Maturity After Seeing A Woman Fall [EXCLUSIVE]

GRIFF is thanking God for showing him how much he’s matured. He also reflected on how he’s grown over time. GRIFF mentioned that this is truly testing season because a recent event showed him that he passed with flying colors.
He was heading to Atlanta and the woman in from of him fell. He helped her up, told her family what happened and went on the plane. As he walked away he not only thanked God for maturity but was able to hold in his laugh for a moment.
