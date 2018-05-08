Local
Wake Joins Other School Districts In Closing May 16th

A planned teacher’s rally has many school districts closing as teachers rally for higher pay and better treatment.

School leaders in Charlotte-Mecklenberg, Durham, Orange, Nash-Rocky Mount and Chapel Hill-Carrboro districts have also said they’d close schools to allow teachers to protest at the Legislative Building,  and now Wake County schools have announced their closings.

Thousands of teachers are expected to protest at the General Assembly in Raleigh on the 16th when lawmakers reconvene for the legislative short session.

Nearly 800 Durham teachers have pledged not to come to work May 16 and instead travel to the Raleigh to lobby the legislature for what they say are desperately needed new state dollars for underfunded school systems.

“Folks are tired of being mistreated by the General Assembly. They’re tired of their professionalism being diminished,” said Wake County NCAE President-Elect Kristen Beller. “Our health care premiums have gone up. We lost our Masters pay. We lost our career status, which gives you due-process in termination.”

Teacher's rally in Raleigh , Wake County Schools

