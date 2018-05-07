Get Up Erica
Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir’s Brandon Camphor Speaks About Diversity Of His Group [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Posted May 7, 2018
The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir has been around for so many years lifting their voice for God. Brandon Camphor is apart of the choir and talked about how this experience is one of the best parts of his life. He described the choir as a melting pot made up of different races and backgrounds.

Some of the members are ex-drug addicts, mothers, fathers, ex-cons, but are all united by faith. They are currently about to release album 30. Brandon sees the music as giving back to the world and believes the message needs to be spread.

