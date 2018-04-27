Local
Jerry Smith's Bible Scripture Of The Day

Jerry Smith

Posted 51 mins ago
Trust in the LORD and know that he is working on your behalf right now.

Proverbs 3:5-6

5. Trust in the LORD with all of your heart and lean not on your own understanding. 6. In all your ways acknowledge Him and He shall direct your paths.

 

