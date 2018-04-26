Get Up Erica
GRIFF: “I Have To Work On Reclaiming My Peace” [EXCLUSIVE]

Rep. Maxine Waters was on the show this morning and she spoke about the catch phrase, “reclaiming my time.” Erica Campbell spoke about people that want to reclaim a piece of life and take something back that they gave away at a certain point. She mentioned that you might love music and want to join the choir, go back to the sport you love, whatever it is reclaim it.

GRIFF then spoke about how he’s just been tired and fatigued. It has caused him to not want to do certain things and feel some type of way. GRIFF wants to reclaim his peace and he believes this will make him feel better. What do you want to reclaim?

The Latest:

GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

7 photos Launch gallery

GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

Continue reading GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

