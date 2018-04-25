Faith Walking: Stop Being Mean [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

0 reads Leave a comment
Erica Campbell is talking about befriending people that are mean. Sometimes when you hang around mean people it could make you like them. Erica can’t understand how people wake up just being angry and wants them to experience grace as well as happiness.
She also spoke about them missing something and choosing to be mad. You shouldn’t be proud of it and know that it’s not healthy. Let it go and be free.
