Faith Walking: Stop Being Mean [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Posted 19 hours ago
Erica Campbell is talking about befriending people that are mean. Sometimes when you hang around mean people it could make you like them. Erica can’t understand how people wake up just being angry and wants them to experience grace as well as happiness.

She also spoke about them missing something and choosing to be mad. You shouldn’t be proud of it and know that it’s not healthy. Let it go and be free.

Erica Campbell has released two solo albums as well as seven albums with her sister as part of the dynamic duo “Mary Mary”. Campbell has received numerous awards and accolades. Her album “Help” won a 2015 Grammy Award for Best Gospel Album as well as eight Stellar Awards. Campbell is the host of the new nationally syndicated radio show “Get Up! Mornings with EricaCampbell” that can be heard weekdays 6am-10am EST in over 40 markets, while ministering internationally. Among her entrepreneurial endeavors is the luxury hair line “Erica By Erica Campbell” launched in partnership with hairstylist Vernon Martin as well as her “More Than Pretty” empowerment organization. Campbell is married to Grammy Award-winning producer and pastor of California Worship Center, Warryn Campbell II, and they have three children — Krista, Warryn III and Zaya. “Mary Mary”, the successful reality show on WE tv, returns for a sixth season in the Fall.  Be sure to connect with Erica on social media at @imericacampbell. 

