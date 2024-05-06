Teachers Appreciation Week Deals And Freebies

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Multiple restaurants are offering freebies and discounts for Teacher’s Appreciation Week May 6-10, 2024 … here are a few.

Chick-fil-A

On Tuesday, May 7th… participating Chick-fil-A locations in the Greater Triangle area are offering teachers a free 4-count Chick-n-Minis or Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich when you present your valid school ID.

McAlister’s Deli

Teachers (and nurses) can get free tea at McAlister’s Deli from 5/6 – 5/12/24 when you show your badge or ID​​​. Offer valid in-store only.

Bruegger’s Bagels

Bruegger’s Bagels is celebrating teachers by offering everyone 20% off e-Gift Cards when purchased online through June 25, 2024.

Golden Corral

From May 6 – 10, 2024, Golden Corral is offering teachers 20% off one adult buffet purchase during Teacher Appreciation Week. Identification or proof of employment must be shown to receive the discount.

Insomnia Cookies

Five teachers and/or nurses will win a $250 Insomnia Cookies cookie catering package for themselves and their team when you nominate your favorite nurse (or teacher), including yourself. You have to enter by May 13th at 3:00 AM PST to be eligible to win. Limit 1 submission per person. See the details and enter HERE.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Moe’s Catering Promotion: Spend $300+ on Moe’s catering and receive a $50 E-gift card when using code THANKYOU24 from 5/6 – 5/12. Details from company: “$300+ catering orders (excl. tax, tip & fees) with code THANKYOU24 at participating locations completed from 5/6-5/12/24 only. Single use. Not valid with other offers or 3rd-party delivery. eGift Card subject to terms & conditions details on Card.”

Moe’s Gift Card Offer: For every $30 spent on Moe’s gift cards between 5/1 – 5/12/24, Moe’s customers will receive two $5 rewards. Offer is available online only. The reward cards are valid from 4/23 – 8/31/24 at participating locations. Details from the company: “Offer valid online through 5/12/24 for two $5 Rewards with qualifying $30 eGift Card purchase totaling a min. of $30 in one transaction and under one order number. Reward Card redemption 4/23 – 8/31/24 at participating Moe’s locations. Requires Moe Rewards Account to redeem. (e)Gift Card(s) subject to terms & conditions, details on Card.” See www.moes.com/gift-cards/ for details.

Sonic Drive-In

On May 6, educators who belong to the free SONIC Teachers’ Circle rewards program will receive five rewards that can be redeemed between May 6 and May 20 for various free SONIC menu items with purchase including:

Buy One SONIC Blast®, Get One Free

Buy One Entree, Get One Free

* Free SONIC® Cheeseburger with any Purchase

* Free Large Drink or Slush with any Purchase

* Free Small Side with Entrée Purchase

Subway

Get a free Subway footlong sub when you buy a footlong sub in-app or online and use the code FLBOGO from May 1-13, 2024.

Subway Gift Card Offer: Get a free 6″ sub when you buy $25 in gift cards through 6/30/24.

Zaxby’s

Zaxby’s is celebrating National Teacher Appreciation Day and National Nurses Week on May 7 by offering a free Boneless Wings Meal with the purchase of one.

Check out a full list from WRAL.com