Love Talking: Love Like You’ve Never Been Hurt Before [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Love Talking: Love Like You've Never Been Hurt Before

Erica Campbell

Posted 14 hours ago
Erica Campbell spoke about how she was scrolling through Instagram and a pastor she was following has a new book out. The title really struck her because it’s “Love Like You’ve Never Been Hurt Before.” This title hit her because she began thinking about people that leave you brokenhearted.

Family, friends and people you love might hurt you, but you must learn to let go. Learn how to love again and know it’s not going to be easy, but you can do it because love shouldn’t be caged. Release the hurt people have caused you in the past.

